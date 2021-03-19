Essex and Cambridgeshire first in line for gigabit broadband rollout

Homes and businesses in Essex and Cambridgeshire will be among the first to benefit from next generation gigabit broadband.

The first areas targeted for a £5 billion broadband upgrade have been revealed, with work to start in 2022.

As many as 510,000 homes and businesses long plagued by sluggish broadband will be front of the queue, as part of the Government's Project Gigabit scheme.

Project Gigabit rollout

First half of 2022 - 510,000 homes and businesses

Cambridgeshire, Essex, Cornwall, Cumbria, Dorset, Durham, Northumberland, South Tyneside and Tees Valley

From June 2022 - 640,000 homes and businesses

Norfolk, Shropshire, Suffolk, Worcestershire, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised a 'broadband revolution'. Credit: PA

Firms will be able to bid for contracts on the project from spring, with "spades in the ground" in the first half of 2022, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said.

One gigabit is the equivalent of 1,000 megabits, capable of downloading a high definition film in under a minute.

It comes after the Government had to row back on its election pledge of providing the UK with full-fibre broadband by 2025, instead aiming for at least 85%.

Essex and Cambridgeshire will be among the first places in the country to get the broadband upgrade. Credit: PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Project Gigabit is the rocket boost that we need to get lightning-fast broadband to all areas of the country.

"This broadband revolution will fire up people's businesses and homes, and the vital public services that we all rely on, so we can continue to level up and build back better from this pandemic."

One gigabit is the equivalent of 1,000 megabits, capable of downloading a high definition film in under a minute. Credit: PA

In addition, £210 million worth of vouchers will be available once again from April 8, allowing eligible residents to ask for up to £1,500 and businesses £3,500 towards the cost of installing gigabit-capable broadband.

Some £110 million has been set aside to support GP surgeries, libraries and schools, while the Government also explores how satellite and 5G technology could be used to connect very hard to reach spots, starting with a call for evidence.

The development comes after regulator Ofcom announced that it will not impose price caps on full-fibre connections provided by firms, as part of new rules.

Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said: "Project Gigabit is our national mission to plug in and power up every corner of the UK and get us gigafit for the future.