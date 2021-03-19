Frances, Jo Whiley’s sister, to get vaccine this weekend

Frances Whiley is scheduled to have her vaccine this weekend, according to her sister broadcaster Jo Whiley.

Frances has the rare Cri du Chat genetic syndrome and tested positive for the virus following an outbreak at her Northamptonshire care home last month.

She had been left ‘very poorly’ in hospital with coronavirus, leading to her sister pleading for help on social media.

Jo Whiley revealed the news about her younger sibling during her BBC Radio Two show.

It has been a long time coming. You have to wait a month after you have had Covid but it finally comes this weekend so we could not be happier about that as well. Jo Whiley

She later revealed they had been discussing palliative care before Frances recovered and could return home.

Whiley had previously questioned why she was offered the vaccine before her sister, suggesting it was because she is classed as Frances' carer.

The presenter said she wanted to speak up for people in society like Frances who have been "overlooked".