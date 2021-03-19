A hospital's paid tribute to one of its oldest fundraisers, who has died after raising almost £4000 during the first national lockdown.

Army veteran Brian Garrad, 97, from Norfolk, had been due to take part in VE Day celebrations at Buckingham Palace last May.

The three-day celebration should have seen a parade through the capital, a flyover, afternoon tea at the Palace, followed by dinner with the Queen and other members of the Royal Family.

But when Covid-19 put paid to all that, Mr Garrad took on his own challenge, raising money for the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital by walking around his garden in a bid to cover 10 miles in a month – 70 laps.

Despite, having COPD, Mr Garrad celebrated VE Day doing more laps with his family and taking part in their own mini-parade.

The Hospital Charity Fundraising Team said: “We were deeply saddened to hear that Mr Garrad had passed away.

He was a true inspiration to us all and we have such lovely memories of his fundraising efforts and his fantastic VE Day celebrations at home. The money he raised is making a huge difference to our hospital and our thoughts are with all his family and friends.” Hospital Charity Fundraising Team

Mr Garrad served with the 120th Light Anti-Aircraft Regiment during the Second World War, an air defence unit of the British Army’s Royal Artillery and spent the majority of that time in France, often driving ammunition to the frontline.

Mr Garrad’s daughter, Ruth Dockerty, said: “He was an amazing dad, always looking for a new adventure. He had so many interests including London buses - he ended up owning one - steam trains, gardening , music and Norwich City Football Club.

His happiest days were spent at the beach, particularly Walcott. “He lived for his family and, even though he had many tragedies in his life, he always kept us positive and his faith in the church saw him through."

“We’d like to thank all the nurses and doctors on Dilham Ward who were fabulous to him and us, and David and Lorna from the palliative care team who kept his spirits going by trying to get him home.”