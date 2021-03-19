It’s like all your organs are being crushed together and then you’re being stabbed with multiple hot knives. It is excruciating. 24-year-old Abbie describes living with Endometriosis.

24-year-old Abbie lives in St. Neots in Cambridgeshire. It's taken 10 years for her endometriosis to be diagnosed, and it's something she says impact all aspects of her life.

It effects every part of my life. My social life, it really impacted my work, I had to give up my work as a nurse because of the amount of pain I was in,” she says.

It took Abbie 10 years to get diagnosed. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The disease has grown all over her pelvic region and as well as losing her career, she struggles mentally with what else it could take from her.

“I struggle” she says. “I don’t know if I’ll be able to have children or if I’ll be infertile. It’s a really emotionally draining and mentally hard.”

Abbie has now had excision surgery to cut out the disease, but she knows it will grow back and with it will come the pain.

Endometriosis is when tissue similar to the lining of the womb grow outside the uterus. Credit: ITV News

Endometriosis is when tissue similar to the lining of the womb grow outside the uterus often on other organs, causing them to fuse together.

The symptoms manifest themselves in multiple ways but include:

Heavy painful periods

Chronic pelvic and back pain

Fatigue

Infertility.

The cause is unknown and currently there is no cure.

1 in 10 Women have Endometriosis in the UK

152,400 The approximate number of women with Endometriosis in the East of England

8 years Average time it takes for someone to get diagnosed

£8.2 billion Cost to the UK economy each year

Emma from Norwich also has the condition, she's encouraging other women to speak up about their experiences. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Emma lives in Norwich in Norfolk. She's always had painful periods, but for many years her symptoms were dismissed.

She was living on pain medication and ended up in A&E.

It felt like someone was stabbing and punching me from the insides. It was like nothing I’d ever experienced before,” she says. “Sex is painful, going to the toilet is painful. I also went into bladder retention as well, so I had to self-catheterise, just so I could lead a normal-ish life. You’re whole world you have known is gone. Emma Reeves

Eventually Emma was diagnosed, and at the end of last year, at just 33-years-old, she made the difficult decision to have – the only way she felt she could regain her life.

She has a 7-year-old daughter called Olivia, and says she's finally able to be "mum" again after the treatment.

"She's my miracle, but I felt I couldn't be mum to her because of how many pain killers I was on. I'd been so desperate to be a mother but I couldn't be mum I was the one lying in bed and struggling to get up and I couldn't run around and play with her like she wanted to because I knew if I did I'd be in pain. Now, I can be mum to her."

Emma and her daughter Olivia. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Edward Morris is a consultant at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and President of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

He says there is good research being done, but the disease still doesn’t get the attention it needs.

Research into women's healthcare is one of the areas that has been under supported for years, and we don't know why, there is a gender data research gap, and so we feel very strongly that the gender data gap needs to be closed. Edward Morris, President of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

Watch the video below to see Edward Morris answer some frequently asked endometriosis questions:

For support, check out the links below: