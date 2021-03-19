New safety measures promised for Cambridgeshire accident blackspot

The father of a baby boy who died after being struck by a van on the A10 in Cambridgeshire has announced that new safety measures will be bought in on the stretch of road where it happened.

Five month-old Louis Thorold was killed 8 weeks ago after a van hit his pram while out walking near the A10 in Waterbeach with his mother Rachael. She remains in a critical but stable condition.

Roadside tributes to Louis Credit: ITV Anglia

Today Louis' Father Chris and his Grandfather Richard met with representatives from Cambridgeshire County Council, alongside their local MP Lucy Frazer and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayor James Palmer.

During the course of the meeting they agreed that Cambridgeshire County Council has committed to do the following:

Fast Track a Route Safety Study into the A10 between the A14 and Denny End Lane by Friday 26th March to ensure sufficient evidence exists to support safety improvements;

Install Speed Monitoring Equipment with a view to generating evidence to support a speed limit reduction which will be completed via TRO (Traffic Regulation Order) which will be applied for in late April for introduction in early June

Bring forward works already planned to install a segregated dual use pathway between Waterbeach and Milton with works beginning in autumn 2021.

The stretch of road near Waterbeach will see safety improvements Credit: ITV Anglia

Louis' Father Chris said the meeting had been progressive. In a statement posted on the Louis Thorold Foundation website he said:

"The Louis Thorold Foundation is pleased to announce following collaboration with Cambridgeshire County Council, the Mayor and local MP that a plan is now in place to improve safety of pedestrians between Waterbeach and Milton, being implemented over the next 3 months."

The meeting took place exactly 8 weeks to the day (19th March 2021) since the tragedy happened.

Since then Louis and Rachael's family have created the Louis Thorold Foundation, raising over £30,000, which the foundation says "will be used to further the protection of children on our roads, and successfully campaigned to make the A10 safe."