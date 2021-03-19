Pair jailed after moment man stabbed in back caught on CCTV in Peterborough

Two men have been jailed after a stabbing in Peterborough was caught on CCTV.

The “horrific and nightmarish” attack took place in Tyesdale, Bretton, Peterborough, in July 2019.

The victim was sitting with two friends when Donald Muns, 25, of Deerleap, Bretton, and his girlfriend walked past.

The pair began shouting at the group and insulting them.

Muns and Gilligan were sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Muns disappeared from view for about 10 minutes but returned, together with Kyle Gilligan, 27, of no fixed address.

Muns approached the victim and tried to punch him in the head but the victim noticed he had a knife in his waistband and tried to push him away.

Muns pulled the kitchen knife from his waistband and while he did so Gilligan stabbed the victim twice in the back. Muns just missed the man’s forearm with his own knife.

Both men walked away, with Sefton following them a short while later.

The victim, who is in his 50s, stayed at the scene, but felt pins and needles in his back and realised he had been stabbed. He required hospital treatment, with one of the stab wounds very close to his spine.

Muns handed himself in after a CCTV appeal. Muns said the group were “drinking and getting loud” and he had told them to shut up which led to an argument and the victim offering to fight him.

Muns told officers the victim was taunting the way he walked due to his disability, and admitted punching him and pulling out the knife.

However, he claimed he didn’t know Gilligan had a knife or the victim had been stabbed, and claimed he wouldn’t have stabbed the man himself.

Gilligan and Muns later pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH). Sefton admitted affray.

DC Matt Belfitt, who investigated, said: “This was an horrific and nightmarish attack on a man who was essentially a stranger, and this case highlights the dangers of carrying a knife or weapon.

Luckily the victim has made a full recovery but the consequences of this stabbing could have been so much worse. “Had both men left the knives at home, the outcome would’ve been very different. This case highlights the dangers of carrying a knife or weapon and there is no excuse for doing so, including for protection. DC Matt Belfitt

Muns and Gilligan were sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court (18 March), where they were both handed five years in prison.