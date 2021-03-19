Peterborough news agent jailed over £90,000 worth of untaxed cigarettes

A news agent from Peterborough has been jailed after police found nearly £90,000 worth of untaxed tobacco and cigarettes.

Saade Jabar, 38, was arrested after he was seen hiding cigarettes in the courtyard of a shop in Huntley Grove.

Saade Jabar was jailed for three years and two months. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A total of £89,651 worth of illegal and untaxed cigarettes were seized from the shop, a van outside the shop and Jabar's home in Dean Crescent, Hampton Vale.

Jabar was jailed for three years and two months after admitting attempting to evade paying more than £150,000 in tax.

He also admitted assault by beating of an emergency worker and dangerous driving.

Illegal cigarettes were found in Jabar's shop, van and home in Peterborough. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

On Monday (15 March) at a hearing at Peterborough Crown Court, Jabar was given three months to hand over £34,223.16 under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA), or face up to five years in prison.

PC Paul Nisbet, from the Neighbourhood Support Team, said: “Jabar attempted to avoid paying a significant sum of money to Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs for his own financial gain by selling on illegally imported cigarettes and tobacco.

"He was even willing to sell it to an officer who was simply doing his job, to avoid getting caught.”