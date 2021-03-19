Royal Papworth gradually reopening some non-emergency services

Royal Papworth in Cambridge is working to reopen more of its non-emergency services as the number of coronavirus patients gradually reduces.

Emergency surgeries like lung and heart transplants have been happening throughout the last year, but around 140 nurses were redeployed to support pandemic efforts.

Procedures like planned elective heart surgery had to be reduced as a result, and staff are now working on increasing capacity.

David Jenkins, a consultant cardiothoracic surgeon at Royal Papworth says it may take a year to recover to normal levels.

We're trying as much as possible to restart our usual services but we're probably only on less than half capacity. We could do more cardiac surgery if we had more staff and that's our limitation at the moment. I hope we rapidly recover over the next few months but it may take a year or so to get back to the steady state so it's certainly not over. David Jenkins, Royal Papworth

Stephen Webb, a consultant in intensive care, said the intensive care unit almost doubled in capacity from around 33 beds to 65 beds at the height of the first coronavirus wave.

We had to stretch our resources much more thinly. We had to open up other areas within the hospital that used to be outpatient clinics, that used to be day wards, to become critical care units. Dr Stephen Webb, Royal Papworth

Consultant cardiologist Patrick Calvert said that in wave one there was a drop in patients presenting with heart attacks.