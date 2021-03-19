Stephen Fry backs development of new Cambridge Children's Hospital

Stephen Fry has narrated a video to help promote and fundraise for a new children's hospital in Cambridge.

Cambridge Children's Hospital would be built on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus in Trumpington, alongside Addenbrooke's Hospital and Royal Papworth.

The hospital is due to be opened in 2025.

Public funding of £100 million has already been committed to the project by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

A fundraising campaign is being launched to help raise another £100 million.

The hospital's aim is to bring together mental and physical healthcare to treat the whole child, not just the illness.

A new website has been launched to encourage people to get involved in the project. It includes a video narrated by Stephen Fry.

Stephen Fry said: “I am delighted to support Cambridge Children’s Hospital, the first purpose built hospital to integrate children’s mental and physical healthcare.

“It is my great pleasure to introduce this film, which features children and young people who will benefit from this new hospital and its pioneering approach to treat children in a whole new way.”

Alex White, project director, said: “Cambridge Children’s will be a hospital built for children with the help of children, young people, their families, carers and healthcare professionals.

“We’ve been delighted to engage as many as possible in getting the project to this stage of its development.

“We are now encouraging anyone who wants to find out more and perhaps get involved themselves to visit our new website.”