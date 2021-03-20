Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Liz Summers

A postman from Bedfordshire who is recovering from a brain tumour is supporting a local charity's campaign to raise vital funds for research.

102,000 people currently living with a brain tumour

According to Brain Tumour Research which is based in Milton Keynes, brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.

16,000 people are diagnosed with a brain tumour each year.

Yet the Brain Tumour Charity says research into brain tumours is woefully underfunded. Survival rates are just 11% and treatments haven't changed in 40 years.

Matt recovering in hospital after his surgery

Matt Shanley lives with sight loss, muscle weakness and seizures following his surgery to remove a large cancerous growth three years ago at Addenbrookes Hospital.

The grandfather of three has been unable to drive since having the surgery.

I started having stomach turns and being sick and I went down to the local GPs but it took seven years for them to send me for an MRI... I was told that I had a tennis ball sized brain tumour so we ended up in Addenbrookes Hospital to have it removed. Matt Shanley

Brain tumours are the biggest cancer killers of children and adults under the age of 40 and what we know with absolute certainty is that if we're going to improve options and outcomes for brain tumour patients we need to invest in basic discovery science. Historically the funding from the national cancer research spend has been just 1%, that isn't going to make the difference that we need. Hugh Adams, Brain Tumour Research

The 'Wear a Hat Day' will raise money for Brain Tumour Research Credit: Brain Tumour Research

Matt and his wife, Julie, are keen to raise awareness so they're backing 'wear a hat day' to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

The charity event has been going for more than a decade and has raised in excess of two million pounds.

I'm scared, worried about what may happen, what I may miss out on and I just want to live for every day really... you just want to let people know, make them aware of what a brain tumour is and how it affects everybody and families as well. Matt Shanley

For more information and advice on the issue head to