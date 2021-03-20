Police in Milton Keynes are appealing for the public’s help to trace a young mother and her two children who have gone missing.

Skye Dorman, aged 20, from Milton Keynes, and her two children Lola, aged 2 and Sapphire-Bleu aged 1, were reported missing at around 3pm on Thursday (18/3) from the Bletchley area of Milton Keynes.

Skye is white, 5ft 8 ins tall, of slight build with mid-brown hair.