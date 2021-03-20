Police search for missing mum and her two young children
Police in Milton Keynes are appealing for the public’s help to trace a young mother and her two children who have gone missing.
Skye Dorman, aged 20, from Milton Keynes, and her two children Lola, aged 2 and Sapphire-Bleu aged 1, were reported missing at around 3pm on Thursday (18/3) from the Bletchley area of Milton Keynes.
Skye is white, 5ft 8 ins tall, of slight build with mid-brown hair.
We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Skye and her two children. We would ask anyone with information as to their whereabouts or if anyone thinks they have seen Skye and her two children Lola and Sapphire-Bleu then we would ask them to please come forward.