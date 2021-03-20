Preventative coronavirus treatments led by Cambridge University

A pioneering treatment that could stop vulnerable people catching coronavirus is being led by Cambridge University.

‘PROTECT-V’ will trial drugs that may prevent infection in kidney patients. Launched this month the trial will last at least one year.

It is thought that whilst just over 2,000 people are taking part in the clinical trial, around half a million people could benefit from these treatments.

The PROTECT-V trial is a platform designed to test drugs that may prevent COVID-19 infection in vulnerable patients with kidney disease. COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the lives of these patients. The rapid roll out of vaccination has been very welcome news, but it is unclear if these patients will mount as strong responses to the vaccine as healthy individuals. Dr Rona Smith, University of Cambridge

According to Kidney Research UK one in five dialysis or kidney transplant patients in hospital died within four weeks if they tested positive for the virus.

Researchers aim to see if some drugs will give additional protection ‘over and above’ the vaccine for vulnerable people.

The government has given PROTECT-V up to £1.5 million to expand its trial.