Three guilty of murdering a vulnerable man in Ipswich

Two men and a woman have been found guilty of the murder of 22-year-old Joe Pooley in Ipswich.

Joe was a vulnerable adult who needed support and was part of the same extended network as his killers.

Joe Pooley Credit: Suffolk Police

His body was found in a still part of the River Gipping in August 2018.

A post-mortem examination determined that the likely cause of Joe Pooley's death was immersion in water.

Sebastian Smith, Sean Palmer and Becki West-Davidson Credit: Suffolk Police

The three people convicted were:

35-year-old Sebastian Smith (previously known as Luke Greenland) of Ramsay Road in Hawick, Roxburghshire

31-year-old Sean Palmer of South Market Road in Great Yarmouth

30-year-old, Rebecca (Becki) West-Davidson (previously known as Rebecca Shevlin) of Roper Court in Ipswich

They'll be sentenced in May.

A second woman who was charged with Joe's murder was found not guilty.

Police described the case as a lengthy and complex investigation.