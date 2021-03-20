Three guilty of murdering a vulnerable man in Ipswich
Two men and a woman have been found guilty of the murder of 22-year-old Joe Pooley in Ipswich.
Joe was a vulnerable adult who needed support and was part of the same extended network as his killers.
His body was found in a still part of the River Gipping in August 2018.
A post-mortem examination determined that the likely cause of Joe Pooley's death was immersion in water.
The three people convicted were:
35-year-old Sebastian Smith (previously known as Luke Greenland) of Ramsay Road in Hawick, Roxburghshire
31-year-old Sean Palmer of South Market Road in Great Yarmouth
30-year-old, Rebecca (Becki) West-Davidson (previously known as Rebecca Shevlin) of Roper Court in Ipswich
They'll be sentenced in May.
A second woman who was charged with Joe's murder was found not guilty.
Police described the case as a lengthy and complex investigation.