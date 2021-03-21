Stephenson Flats in Bletchley evacuated

A block of flats in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, had to be evacuated after reports of a smell of burning.

Firefighters removed three external panels and discovered charred insulation but no fire, and are now investigating the cause.

Over 30 firefighters arrived on scene at Stephenson House with six engines, a turntable ladder and an incident support unit.

People were allowed to return to their flats once firefighters deemed the area safe.

Police were also present Credit: Instagram: @AutisTech_Lens

Crews from West Ashland, Broughton and Leighton Buzzard had helped.

Freelance journalist Liam Ryder said there was a 'heavy presence' of fire crews.