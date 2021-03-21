Man who bit Essex Police officer is jailed

A man who bit and attacked two police officers in Feering, near Braintree in Essex, has been jailed for two and a half years.

Alfie Butler from Colchester was trying to kick down the door of a house when police arrived. He tried to escape over the garden fence as officers stopped him.

He pushed one constable to the ground and hit another in the face. Police say he repeatedly kicked one of them and bit the hand of the other.

Both were left with injuries, including a deep bite wound and fractured hand.

27-year-old Butler pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting an emergency worker and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest at Chelmsford Crown Court.