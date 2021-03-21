Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery at a convenience shop in Haverhill.

A man entered A B’s Mini Market in Queensway around 6am on Thursday 18 March brandishing a knife and demanded that the shop keeper emptied the till. He made off having stolen a quantity of cash.

CCTV images of a man are being issued who officers would like to speak to in connection with the incident. He is described as white and was wearing a dark-coloured hooded jacket with a white hooded top underneath. He was also wearing a black face mask.

Credit: Suffolk Police

Detectives would also like to trace a potential witness who was standing outside the shop just before the incident at around 6am and was spoken to by the suspect. This person was wearing a long puffa jacket.

Officers would like to hear from any potential witnesses, including anyone who was driving in Queensway between 5.45am and 6.15am yesterday morning and may have captured any relevant dashcam footage.

Any residents in the local area with a doorbell camera are also asked to review their footage.

Anyone who believes they recognise this man, or who has any information regarding the incident, is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 13226/21.