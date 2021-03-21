Police have seized an e-scooter and arrested its rider after they were spotted weaving across the road.

Norfolk and Suffolk roads policing unit said the rider smelt of cannabis when stopped, and subsequently failed a drug test.

They were also arrested for possession of cannabis, while the scooter was seized because it was being ridden without insurance.

A recovery lorry was used to pick up the e-scooter, and the roads policing unit reminded people they shouldn't be used on public roads.

Writing on Twitter, they said: "Currently to ride these scooters on the road you must be correctly insured, have the correct licence along with all other requirements and abide by the rules of the road."

E-scooters are only allowed to be ridden on public roads where hire schemes have been agreed by local authorities.

Several of these schemes are in operation in towns across the Anglia region, the latest in Braintree in Essex.