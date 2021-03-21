Sikhs in Luton launch Vaisakhi vaccine clinic

A Sikh temple in Luton has turned into a vaccination clinic.

Dozens of people from different religious backgrounds received a jab today after the pop up clinic opened.

Each April Sikhs worldwide celebrate Vaisakhi, which marks the anniversary of Sikhism becoming a collective faith.

Whilst coronavirus restrictions have prevented them from celebrating in the usual way, Luton's Guru Nanak Gurdwara (temple) set up the Vaisakhi vaccine clinic.

Watch more: Balwinder Singh from the Gurdwara speaks about the clinic

Over 50 people signed up to be vaccinated, with many of the volunteers speaking a wide range of languages.

Watch more: Prof Gurch Randhawa from the University of Bedfordshire