Sikhs in Luton launch Vaisakhi vaccine clinic
A Sikh temple in Luton has turned into a vaccination clinic.
Dozens of people from different religious backgrounds received a jab today after the pop up clinic opened.
Each April Sikhs worldwide celebrate Vaisakhi, which marks the anniversary of Sikhism becoming a collective faith.
Whilst coronavirus restrictions have prevented them from celebrating in the usual way, Luton's Guru Nanak Gurdwara (temple) set up the Vaisakhi vaccine clinic.
Over 50 people signed up to be vaccinated, with many of the volunteers speaking a wide range of languages.
We think we can bring the community together again. We can help the people and celebrate. There is a lot of fake news on social media about the vaccine and we need to take it.