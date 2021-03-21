Police in Suffolk investigating a series of pet thefts have seized over 80 dogs and made six arrests near Ipswich.

It comes after a large number of officers executed a number of search warrants in West Meadows yesterday afternoon, Saturday 20 March.

Officers were at the site for almost 10 hours as they carried out searches. As a result they recovered 83 dogs of various breeds and ages, which are suspected to be have been stolen.

Six people were subsequently arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal. A 38-year-old man and two 34-year-old men; and three women aged 46, 41 and 35, all from Ipswich are being questioned.

Suffolk Police will be liaising with other forces in the region to try and identify the dogs owners.

This type of crime has become a particular problem across the entire country since the first lockdown began 12-months ago, due to the value and demand for certain breeds.. I know many victims of these crimes will be anxious to know whether or not we have recovered their pet. I would like to reassure them that we are working as quickly as possible to identify who all the dogs belong to. Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger, Head of Crime

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have information regarding dog thefts to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting reference: 13719/21.