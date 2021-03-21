Vaccination clinic celebrates World Down's Syndrome Day
Around 170 people with Down’s Syndrome in Suffolk have today received their second coronavirus vaccination.
The dedicated clinic at Gainsborough Sports Centre was set up to mark World Down’s Syndrome day.
The clinic was run by Essex NHS and the Project 21 Charity.
As a provider of learning disability services, we are proud to be supporting World Down’s Syndrome Day. I am delighted that some of our most clinically vulnerable patients will receive second dose protection on a day of such celebration.
People were greeted with balloons and music and given a small gift in celebration of World Down’s Syndrome Day.
Among those vaccinating today was Chief Nursing Officer for England, Ruth May.
Many people with Down’s Syndrome have additional complex medical issues, and as a result classify as clinically extremely vulnerable. Many struggle to deal with new medical situations, so we knew the vaccination programme was going to be a challenge for our community. It is really fitting that this is happening on World Down’s Syndrome Day, a very special and celebrated day in our community.