Vaccination clinic celebrates World Down's Syndrome Day

Around 170 people with Down’s Syndrome in Suffolk have today received their second coronavirus vaccination.

The dedicated clinic at Gainsborough Sports Centre was set up to mark World Down’s Syndrome day.

The clinic was run by Essex NHS and the Project 21 Charity.

As a provider of learning disability services, we are proud to be supporting World Down’s Syndrome Day. I am delighted that some of our most clinically vulnerable patients will receive second dose protection on a day of such celebration. Paul Scott, Chief Executive of Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust

People were greeted with balloons and music and given a small gift in celebration of World Down’s Syndrome Day.

Among those vaccinating today was Chief Nursing Officer for England, Ruth May.