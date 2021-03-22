Watch Rob Setchell's report on the how care homes are coping after a year of covid.

A year on from the first lockdown and the pandemic's impact on the elderly care home sector in the east makes for grim reading.

3563 people have died with Covid-19 in care homes across the Anglia region in the last 12 months.

The statistics show that, on average, nearly ten care home residents have died from covid every day during the last year.

21% Percent of Covid-19 deaths that occurred in a care home setting

With some care homes facing a twenty per cent drop in occupancy, there are fears the sector could be hit by closures.

ITV Anglia has heard concerns from those working in the sector that some care homes won't survive the pandemic Credit: ITV Anglia

All the pandemic has done is exacerbate that crisis and what's happened over the last 12 months, a combination of bank loans, some government grants, have sort of mitigated some of the losses that care homes are suffering at the moment and kept them running. Darrell Byrom, manager, Westgate House Nursing Home, Gayton, Northamptonshire,

"Before the pandemic, occupancy rates in care homes was well into the 90%, it's now in the 70%, there's 20% too much capacity in the system today because of the sad deaths of the 124,000 people that have sadly died from the illness," Darrell Byrom said.

"So there's got to be some market restructure in the place and you know a good number of care homes will not survive," he added.

Staff at another care home in Suffolk hope if there was a revolution in the sector, it would lead to carers being more valued.

Michelle Planton is a care home assistant practitioner at Stowlangtoft Hall where she has seen first hand how covid affected staff and residents.

Michelle Planton, a carer in Suffolk says there were days when she left work in tears. Credit: ITV Anglia

You were watching people deteriorate and there was nothing you could do. It was just helpless. Michelle Planton, Stowlangtoft Hall

"Not being able to help those who had it. It was awful. You're watching people suffering from something where there's no way of relieving their symptoms," she remembered of the last year.

"It was hard but I got up every day, came in did what I can. Yes, there were days when I left here in tears and came in in tears but you know I had to still come in and help," she added.

In Norfolk, about 2,000 roles need filling, according to James Bullion, the Executive Director of the county's Adult Social Services.

We've got to change the image of social care. At the moment there are lots of negatives. James Bullion, Executive Director, Norfolk Adult social services

"If we want economic growth care is one of those areas that can expand and should expand," he said.

"But that will only happen if we've got decent wages and a decent reputation for social care to go into as a career," he added.