Dog trapped in storm drain rescued by firefighters

A dog which fell five metres down a storm drain in Bedfordshire has been rescued by firefighters.

A walker called the fire service after they discovered Rebel, a Staffordshire bull terrier, stuck down the drain yesterday (Sunday 21st March).

Crews from Dunstable and a specialist police dog handler attended the incident.

A fire fighter was lowered into the drain using specialist equipment and was able to pick up Rebel. They were both then lifted to safety.

Rebel was given the all clear by a vet and has now been reunited with its owner.

Dunstable fire crews use specialist equipment to rescue a Staffordshire bull terrier trapped in a storm drain. Credit: @Beds_FireCtrl (Bedfordshire Fire Service)