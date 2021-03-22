Five-year-old from Norfolk cycles 100 miles for those with brain injuries

A five-year-old boy from Norfolk has cycled 100 miles to raise money for a brain recovery injury charity.

Ethan Inglis was given a shiny, green bike for his birthday last month from his parents.

Rather than slowly getting used to riding it, Ethan decided to cycle around Poringland near Norwich and surrounding villages over 14 consecutive days.

He aimed to ride 100 miles over 30 days, instead he completed the challenge in 14.

"So I have been cycling 100.4 (miles) at the moment and I have actually finished it now", Ethan said.

"I want to raise charity for other people who have accidents and they have a brain injury.

"My favourite cycle ride was the first one, because it was nice and sunny!"

The challenge was Ethan Inglis' own idea. Credit: ITV Anglia

Ethan was inspired by his parents after they cycled the Norwich 100 race last year and hopes he can encourage more children to start riding a bike.

Ethan said to us one day can I earn some money and we thought it was for himself but he said he wanted to do it for Zara's charity. We are really proud of him, it's amazing. It is an extremely good achievement for his age. I don't think I was even able to ride my bike at his age so it is brilliant! Andrew and Kate Inglis, Ethan's parents

Ethan is raising money for 3 Million Steps, a Brain Injury Recovery Charity Credit: ITV Anglia

So far Ethan's raised more than £1,500 pounds for the local charity '3 million steps', which was founded by friend of the family Zara Dyer and partner Ian Brown.

Zara suffered a severe brain injury in 2016 after a car accident.

Zara had a seizure while driving in the Cayman Islands in 2016 and crashed into a concrete post.

She's had to learn how to walk, talk and even swallow all over again.

"As everybody knows the charity sector is very depressed and very difficult in this last year so the funds that Ethan has raised so fantastically will go to help support people", Ian said.

"Just to have the idea and have a go for a couple of days was awesome but for him to actually keep going that is just incredible", Zara added.

"For how little his legs are, the amount of times they must of had to rotate to get to 100 miles in crazy to think about."