Sarah Owen MP (Luton North, Lab) questions the Home Secretary over the length of time it took to hold the inquest into the death of Leon Briggs.

Priti Patel has apologised for the "appalling" amount of time it took for an inquest into the death of Leon Briggs to be completed.

The 39-year-old lorry driver died in hospital on November 4 2013 after being restrained and detained at Luton police station.

Leon Briggs - his family waited seven years for an inquest

An inquest into his death returned a verdict ten days ago. The jury found the use of force by officers who restrained him for more than 13 minutes in a "dangerous" face-down position on the concrete "more than minimally contributed to his death".

Labour MP Sarah Owen (Luton North) said:

"Earlier this month, the inquest into the death of Leon Briggs finally reported. Seven years after his death, it showed that neglect and the way the police restrained Leon more than minimally contributed to his death - as well as this Leon's family have said, and I quote, they think race 'very much was an issue'.

"What action is being taken so that no family has to face this tragedy again or wait seven years to know how their loved one died? And what is her department doing to tackle racism in the justice system?"

Ms Patel replied that "there is a great deal of work taking place across both the Home Office and the Ministry of Justice".

She added: