Massive hay fire in Hertfordshire seen for miles around

Around 400 tonnes of hay caught fire on farmland in Hertfordshire in the early hours of Monday, 22 March.

Fire crews were called to land near the hamlet of Westmill, which is near the village of Buntingford.

The village's fire station tweeted just after 1am that the service had had "multiple calls" about the fire.

They posted an update shortly before 5.30am, saying the blaze was "now contained".

According to the station, it could "be seen from a considerable distance along the A10 and surrounding villages".

There have been no reports of any injuries as a result of the fire.