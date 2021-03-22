Memorial garden for brother and sister killed in house fire

Residents in a Cambridgeshire town are raising money to build a memorial garden for two children who died in a house fire in December.

Sienna Horton, 7, and her three-year-old brother Isaac died in the fire at their house in Eynesbury, St Neots, on 10 December.

Thousands of pounds was raised by the neighbours and the wider community in the aftermath of the fire, and now another fundraising drive is underway to build a garden dedicated to Sienna and Isaac.

The memorial garden would be built where dozens of bunches of flowers were laid following the fire Credit: Ana Merino/Katie Booth

Writing on a gofundme page, organisers Ana Merino and Katie Booth said they had talked to the children's mother Jade about the plans, which were drawn up by a local designer.

They added: "In order to make a space which will last a long time, the plans include permanent structures and a sculpture as well as planting centered around a new tree and incorporating the children's favourite colours."We are hoping to raise the money required to fund this project to create a lasting space where the people of St Neots can come to honour these two beautiful children."

If enough money can be raised, the garden would be built near the Horton's house on Buttercup Avenue, where dozens of bunches of flowers were laid in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Ms Merino and Ms Booth have set a fundraising target of £3,600.