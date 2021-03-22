The first Covid-19 vaccination pop-up clinic has taken place in Northampton, at Clare Street Mosque and Islamic Centre. 44 people were vaccinated on one day.

The pilot clinic, which was organised with the help from the Northampton Communities Alliance, was created with the aim of offering the vaccine in a place that local people felt familiar with.

It was also hoped that it would reach those who may feel hesitant about coming forward to take up the jab.

"It proved really successful and members of the community very much appreciated the opportunity to receive their vaccinations in a local and familiar setting,” said Counillor Enam Haque, who helped to organise the pilot.

It is clear that many of the people we vaccinated on Friday felt confident to come forward for the vaccine due to the encouragement of community leaders and being offered the vaccine in a location where they were familiar and comfortable. Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

"Where there is a need, we are keen to work with community leaders to ensure as many eligible local people as possible who haven’t yet received their first dose of the vaccine feel able to take up the offer,” he said.