Number of historic treasures found in the East for British Museum

The British Museum has revealed a number of historic finds from around the East.

This was part of the Government's latest Treasure Report which documents all finds of potential treasure.

Artefacts from the Iron Age, described as traditional 'grave goods' were discovered in Bedfordshire. These items were a decorated bronze mirror and tweezers from Kensworth.

A medieval seal from East Walton in Norfolk was another discovery that was made. The seal matrix depicted an elephant.

Treasure has captured our imagination for centuries and it is fascinating to see what has been uncovered each year. Caroline Dinenage, Culture Minister

Credit: ITV News Anglia

Among the discoveries made was a 'snail man' mount which may have been a form of a medieval meme.

It is thought to date from AD 1200 to 1350 and depicts a human figure emerging from a snail shell on the back of a goat.

Experts say the mount's comical fusion of snail and man remains unexplained.

However, it could have gone on to have satirical connotations, meaning it is possible to see this mount as an early meme because of its humour.

The mount may be a satirical reference to cowardly or non-chivalric behaviour of opponents in battle, or as a parody of the upper or knightly classes. As such, it demonstrates the humour often found in medieval material culture. Beverley Nenk, British Museum Curator

1,094 cases were recorded as treasure in the latest report.

96% of these cases were found by metal detectorists and a third will be acquired by museums.