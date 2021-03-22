Police name man found at popular Norfolk walking spot

James Brownlee, 25, was reported missing to Norfolk Police in February Credit: Norfolk Police

Police believe the body of a man who was found at Whitlingham on Saturday was that of James Brownlee, 25, from Norwich, who was reported missing in February.

The body was found in the water at the popular walking spot near Norwich.

The death is being treated as unexplained and a post mortem examination was due to take place on Tuesday.

Police said they had provisionally identified the body as James Brownlee, age 25, from Norwich.

Officers said Mr Brownlee's family has been informed.