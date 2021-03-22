Thetford's major gig 'Forest Live' postponed to 2022

Forest Live, the outdoor summer concert series that is held in Thetford Forest, will not take place this year.

The gigs, run by Forestry England with the aim of introducing people to spectacular woodland locations around the country, will be postponed to summer 2022.

Forestry England said the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown had made it clear the gigs could not go ahead this summer.

We are extremely disappointed, but this is the best way to keep our valued customers safe, as well as the staff, volunteers, contractors and artists that make Forest Live possible. Forestry England

All the acts that had been due to play in this year in Thetford Forest have rescheduled their performances and will be appearing in June 2022.

Jess Glynne is one of the performers who has rescheduled her concert to 2022

For people who had booked to go this year, Forestry England said those tickets would remain valid for the 2022 dates.

Performances from Keane, Rag‘n’Bone Man, Jess Glynne and Madness are now set to take place across 4 days from June 16 to 19.

Further acts will be announced and more details about the concerts can be found at the Forestry England website.