Village comes together to save Great Holland's last pub

From weddings, to wakes, to an 18 year old’s first pint. The Manor in Great Holland, Essex has seen it all.

The village's last pub has been central to local life for 300 years and the community is so determined not to lose it, a group has come together in an effort to buy it.

The Manor in Great Holland has been a pub for 300 years Credit: The Manor Reborn

The Manor closed its doors at the start of the first lockdown in March 2020 and the owners have no plans to reopen. It’s up for sale and when an application was made to turn it into a residential property, the council declared it an asset of community value.

Members of the village set up the Great Holland Community Benefit Society with the intention of raising £450,000 in share capital to buy the pub and run it as a community enterprise.

We’ve had people from Billericay and Kent and even as far as Australia and New York now get involved, so yes we have got a massive amount of support from those people in the village but the story has really captured the heart of people far wider than that. Dawn Withams, Manor Reborn Group

Plumbers, electricians and gardeners in the village have offered their help. Others have said they’d be willing to clean, collect glasses and pull pints.

Dawn and Paul Withams are among those trying to save the pub Credit: ITV News Anglia

There’s ideas we’ve got around book exchange, around a post office, about building a small shop on the side. Even just small essentials of milk and bread. Those kinds of things that are important to a community, rather than have to jump in your car drive to the next large town. Paul Withams, Manor Reborn group

The Manor Reborn Group feels confident it will raise enough money and save the pub for future generations.