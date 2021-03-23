Police have released a CCTV image of a van and several people they want to talk to after aircraft equipment worth hundreds of thousand of pounds was stolen from a premises in Ramsey.

Cambridgeshire police said five people in a black Ford Transit van broke into a premises at Upwood Air Park off Ramsey Road at about 11.40pm on Monday night.

The equipment that was stolen is valued at about £500,000.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who recognises the van or people.

I would like to hear from anyone who might’ve been in the area at the time, perhaps taking a late-night walk or drawing their curtains and may have seen this vehicle or anything suspicious. Detective Sergeant Dan Bramley, investigating officer

"Perhaps you might have CCTV at your property that captured the vehicle," he added.