£500,000 worth of aircraft equipment stolen in Cambridgeshire
Police have released a CCTV image of a van and several people they want to talk to after aircraft equipment worth hundreds of thousand of pounds was stolen from a premises in Ramsey.
Cambridgeshire police said five people in a black Ford Transit van broke into a premises at Upwood Air Park off Ramsey Road at about 11.40pm on Monday night.
The equipment that was stolen is valued at about £500,000.
Detectives want to hear from anyone who recognises the van or people.
I would like to hear from anyone who might’ve been in the area at the time, perhaps taking a late-night walk or drawing their curtains and may have seen this vehicle or anything suspicious.
"Perhaps you might have CCTV at your property that captured the vehicle," he added.