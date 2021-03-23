Jobs at Marshall Aerospace could be under threat with the announcement by the Ministry of Defence that its fleet of C-130 aircraft will be taken out of service by 2023.

Engineers from the Cambridge based company service the aircraft, which are a familiar sight in the company's hangars.

This is bad news for Marshall and for Cambridge, and another poor decision by the government. Sadly, it seems likely that high-skilled job losses will follow. It is the wrong decision. Daniel Zeichner MP, Labour, Cambridge

It had been hoped the aircraft would remain in service for a longer period of time to allow the company to grow other parts of its business. Senior managers say they are hopeful that potential job losses can be minimised.

We have been anticipating that the MoD would bring forward the out of service date for the C-130 fleet however we had not expected such a short timeframe. There is no getting away from the fact that withdrawal by 2023 is disappointing news for Marshall Gary Moynehan, CEO, Marshall Aerospace and Defence

The company, which employs more than 1600 staff, has 17 long term international customers which fly C-130s. Managers say they are continuing to win more servicing and maintenance contracts with overseas operators who still operate Hercules aircraft.