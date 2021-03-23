Could tea and broccoli help ease menopause?

Two capsules a day of a whole food supplement containing fruit, spice, vegetablesand the UK’s favourite drink could bring relief to women suffering from themenopause.

That's the finding of a new study that identifies that pomegranate, turmeric, tea andbroccoli could ease common symptoms of menopause including hot flushes, arthritisand low moods.

The work was spearheaded by Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, BedfordHospital, University of London statisticians and volunteers from a cancer supportgroup in Japan.

Scientists already know women who regularly eat more polyphenol-rich foods tend tohave better moods and less arthritis, although the impact on hot flushes is less clear.

Polyphenols are natural chemicals which give food its colour, taste and smell, withhigh-levels found in herbs and spice, fruit, vegetables, teas and nuts.

The study team suspected a whole food nutritional supplement would be aconvenient way to boost intake throughout the day, but there was little in the way ofacademic work to prove the point.

In response they identified for their pilot study a whole food supplement previouslytested on men with prostate cancer. It is safe and appears to help with jointdiscomfort. The combination of concentrated pomegranate, turmeric, tea andbroccoli is free of phytoestrogenic polyphenols, which can impact on hormones.

This pilot study has provided sufficient encouragement and justification to proceed with a much longer trial in anticipation that the effect will be greater. In the meantime, increasing intake of polyphenol rich foods in certainly a practical, safe, natural option for those with these troublesome symptoms Professor Robert Thomas, report co-author

Women from the Japanese Women’s Cancer Support Group volunteered to take thesupplement in capsule form and after two months 30 out of 38 (79 per cent) madepositive comments, with significant improvements in mood, hot flushes and stiffness.