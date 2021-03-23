Dinner lady collects £1 million Lotto win

A school dinner lady from Ipswich is celebrating after a £1 million Lotto win. Karen Dakin, who's 53, matched five main numbers and the Bonus Ball.

Karen bought her ticket at Tesco Extra on Anson Road in Martlesham Heath and knew as soon as she watched the draw on TV that she'd won.

I’ve always picked numbers special to me, including my son Callum’s date of birth – the year and the time – so I instantly recognised the winning numbers. Karen Dakin, £1 million Lotto winner

Karen and Jeff, who have been married for 35 years, have big plans for their win and have already started looking at properties to buy.

A holiday is also high on their wish list, when it is safe to do so.