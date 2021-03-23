Former footballer calls on MPs to take action to prevent dementia in players

A former Norwich City footballer has told MPs not enough is being done to protect players from the risks of heading the ball.

Chris Sutton's father Mike died last year with dementia - a condition specialists believe could be linked to repeated heading of the ball.

Chris has been giving evidence to a select committee hearing on concussion in sport.

This meeting we are having today should have happened 20 years ago. The fact of the matter is the authorities haven't done anywhere near enough, they have ignored, they have shunned, they have turned their back on what has been a massive issue. Hundreds of players have died - my father included. This is something we need to deal with, and deal with fast. Chris Sutton

The select committee is made up of politicians who are gathering evidence on the links between sport and brain injury.

We're not just talking about the professional game, we don't even know what has happened in the amateur game, and this is something we need to deal with and deal with now. Chris Sutton

Research has found that former professional footballers are three and a half times more likely to die from a brain disorder than the general population.

The inquiry was launched by Parliament this month into sport's link to dementia