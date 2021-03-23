Watch our reporter Charlie Frost's conversation with Nigel

Nine months ago East of England Ambulance driver Nigel Fitzmaurice had just won the fight of his life.

Rushed to Colchester Hospital in June with Covid-19, doctors discovered a bleed on his brain after putting him into a coma. His family were told he may never regain consciousness.

Against the odds though, Nigel survived, returning home to Clacton after just five weeks in hospital. It wasn't long before he was walking unaided, doctors marvelling at his rapid recovery.

But it is now, in the months following his return home, that Nigel has really struggled. While he says he is so grateful to be alive, he is also dealing with all of the physical and mental health problems Covid-19 has left him with.

Nigel doesn't remember a lot of his five week stay in hospital. Nurses helped him keep in touch with Lisa via Facetime. Credit: Lisa Oldershaw

When I first came out, I had difficulty trying to sleep because I genuinely believed I wasn't going to wake up. Visions of things that I imagined at the hospital. All sorts of stuff going on with my mind. And then, just three weeks ago I had a break down, a major break down, totally lost it basically. I'm ok now and I'm on the mend. But, at the end of the day, these things are all post Covid. Nigel Fitzmaurice, East of England Ambulance Driver

Once an active 57 year old, jumping in and out of ambulances, Nigel is now reliant on being hooked up to oxygen 24 hours a day. It is unclear to him if this will be the case forever.

He also suffers with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), memory loss and 'survivors guilt'.

When asked if he feels guilty for recovering, Nigel said, "I do, because people have lost family members through Covid. And to me, you know, I am so sorry to them. I really am. Because, you've lost valuable members of your family, and I'm here."

Nigel left hospital in Colchester in July to applause from his East of England Ambulance Service colleagues. Credit: Lisa Oldershaw

Nigel joined the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) six years ago, and met his partner Lisa Oldershaw, who is also an ambulance driver.

She was the one told to prepare that he may never wake up.

Nigel said, "In a lot of respects we are stronger, but we're also, I'm a different person. I personally think, bits of me, when I was in hospital, have been lost, or parts of me have died if you like.

"Lisa jokingly says to me, 'I want my Nigey back', and I do that to happen, because that is very important. She needs my support, as much as I need hers and so I will get there and I will bring that back."

Nigel and Lisa are both ambulance drivers, they met through work six years ago. Credit: Lisa Oldershaw

Speaking to ITV Anglia outside of Clacton Ambulance Station, despite his clear set backs, Nigel does hope to drive ambulances again one day.

Nigel is doing bits of work from home and says EEAST have been extremely supportive of himself and Lisa since he became ill.

He, like his colleagues, has had his first vaccine and that along with counselling is boosting his confidence in a brighter future.

Nigel and his colleagues at EEAST have had their first vaccination. Credit: Nigel Fitzmaurice

Nigel is encouraging everyone to get their vaccine as soon as they are able.