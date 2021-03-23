Inmate escapes from Suffolk prison

Police are appealing for help to trace a prisoner who has absconded from Hollesley Bay near Woodbridge.

Scott Davies, who's 28, was reported missing at approximately after a roll call was carried out and he could not be located. He's serving a nine year and four-month sentence for robbery and false imprisonment.

Davies is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with brown hair, blue eyes and an Irish accent. He also has tattoos on his neck, torso and right arm.

Police say he has links to Wednesbury in the West Midlands and Merthyr Tydfil in Wales.