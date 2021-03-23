Lockdown anniversary to be marked across the East of England

A minute's silence will be held at midday across the region to remember those lost to Covid-19.

A year ago today the Prime Minister announced the national lockdown. Since the start of the pandemic more than 17,000 people in the Anglia region have died with the virus.

Town halls including in Luton, Cambridge, Norwich and Ipswich will be lit up this evening to pay tribute.

Intensive care units across the region were put under huge pressure dealing with Covid patients. Credit: ITV News Anglia

To mark the first anniversary, St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds, will unveil a special teardrop installation created from over 200 tiny glass tear-shaped tea-light holders suspended under the Cathedral tower.

The Reverend Sarah Geileskey said: "As you look at this installation, the individual teardrops form one larger teardrop reminding us that we do not weep alone.

"Throughout this past year, at the Cathedral, we have connected with people through our daily prayers, livestreamed and online, as they have dealt with so many difficult situations.

"Now, at this moment, we have a chance to pause and reflect. Tears speak volumes when there are no words."

The success of the vaccine rollout is helping us emerge from the Covid crisis. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Mayor of Cambridge, Cllr Russ McPherson, said: "I would like to invite all Cambridge residents to join us at 12 noon to mark this poignant anniversary as we remember everyone who has loved ones or friends still suffering, and especially those who have tragically lost their lives due to this terrible virus, along with all those who have been affected in so many ways and have made so many sacrifices since last March.

Luton Council Leader Hazel Simmons said: "The past year has been incredibly traumatic and challenging for the people of Luton along with rest of the UK.

"So many people have lost loved ones and have been denied the chance to pay tribute and say goodbye in a way they would have wanted."