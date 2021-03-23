Peterborough climbing wall given green light by council

The plans to build a controversial multi-million pound indoor activity centre in a country park in Peterborough have been approved by Peterborough City Council's planning committee.

Nene Park Trust's eight million pound project includes Olympic standard climbing walls, a cafe and indoor play.

It would be built on the car park next to the water sports centre at Ferry Meadows and was also expected to create 31 new jobs.

We are absolutely delighted by the decision of the planning committee. This marks the culmination of four years of consultation, planning, research and development work for our team. Matthew Bradbury, Chief Executive of Nene Park Trust

”As a charitable Trust our aim is to support the health and wellbeing of the people ofPeterborough through the provision of recreation and leisure activities," he said.

We do this against the backdrop of our beautiful Park, which we develop and maintain as a place to reconnect with nature, a haven for wildlife, a venue for focusing on culture and heritage and a rich source of educational opportunity," Matthew Bradbury added.

But critics of the proposal told ITV Anglia earlier in March that the they did not think the design was not right and would ruin the look of Ferry Meadows.

One campaigner said that the design would dominate the whole park and look like an ugly crematorium.

Despite some local opposition, the plans were approved by Peterborough City Council's planning committee, with 10 councillors voting for the proposal and one against.

The centre was designed by Glenn Howells Architects, with the aim of supporting Nene Park Trust’s 10-year strategy to become the region’s favourite park.

