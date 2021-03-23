Norfolk's residents generate over 30,000 tonnes of single-use plastic, which costs the county council nearly £3.5m to dispose of.

The authority has launched a campaign called 'swap2save', challenging people to replace 12 of the most-common single-use plastics in everyday life.

Councillor Andy Grant, the cabinet member for environment and waste, said as well as saving money, it would help in the fight against climate change.

He said: "We know what a huge burden single-use plastics and products place on the planet.

"With a global problem it can seem tough to know where to start to help make things better."

The campaign video suggests items that can be used instead of plastics:

The 12 products being targeted by the campaign represent 14% of the county's household waste. In total they create 30,000 tonnes of rubbish a year costing £3.47m to get rid of.

Which items should we be replacing?

Water bottles

Sandwich packaging

Wet wipes and cotton wool pads

Throw-away coffee cups

Plastic plant pots

Disposable facemasks

Crisp packets

Sanitary products

Nappies

Disposable razors

Clingfilm

Balloons and sky lanterns

Read and watch more: