Reward to help find missing Leah Croucher doubled to £20,000

The reward to help find a 21-year-old woman who went missing two years ago has been doubled to £20,000. Leah Croucher has been missing from her home in Quantock Crescent, Milton Keynes since February 15, 2019. Two anonymous donors offered a £10,000 reward for information that led to Leah in 2019.Now, following a fresh appeal for information on the second anniversary of her disappearance, further offers of financial support have been made, putting the reward total money at £20,000.

The last confirmed sighting of Leah, who was 19 at the time, was on the morning she went missing.Her image was captured on CCTV in Buzzacott Lane in Furzton at 8.16am. She hasn't been seen since.

CCTV image of missing Leah Croucher Credit: Thames Valley Police

Her family said in a statement:

We are extremely grateful to the local businesses that have donated towards the reward for the safe return of our beautiful daughter, Leah. “The kindness of strangers, willing to offer their own money to help us find the answers we desperately need, is humbling beyond words. Thank you is not a strong enough word to convey our gratitude. Family statement

They continued: "We can only hope that the doubling of the reward amount will yield results and finally lead to information allowing us to find what happened to Leah that fateful day. There are still so many questions and barely any answers.

"Again we are asking you to please share this information far and wide, so that everyone is aware of the increase to £20,000. During these times of COVID crisis, we hope that the person or persons who have the information we need will now finally come forward and inform the police.”

Leah Croucher Credit: Family photo

A missing poster from 2019 Credit: ITV News Anglia

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard, said: "I am incredibly grateful, as I know Leah’s family are, and would like to thank all the donors for their contributions in offering this reward, which we hope will encourage anyone with the right piece of information to come forward and speak to us."

Leah Croucher Credit: Family photo

"Since Leah went missing on 15th February 2019 there has been a fantastic response from the public, and particularly the local community in Milton Keynes. These donations show how committed the local community are to helping find Leah and providing the answers that her family need and deserve. Hopefully this is the incentive that somebody out there needs to come forward.

Since the second anniversary appeal, we've received 20 reports of new information, all of which are being assessed in detail and investigated accordingly. However, at this time, we do not have a confirmed sighting of Leah since the day she was reported missing. Our investigation into Leah’s disappearance remains open, and we are committed to finding her and bringing her back safely to her family Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard, Thames Valley Police

Anyone who has information on this case is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 43190049929, or Operation Dawlish. You can also report online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/43H218A55-PO1/