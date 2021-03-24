Businesses pledge £4.4 billion investment if Sizewell C is approved

A group of businesses has pledged £4.4 billion of investment in the East of England if Sizewell C gets the go-ahead.

The Sizewell C Consortium is a collection of more than 200 companies and organisations from across the country.

They are backing plans for a new nuclear power station on the Suffolk coast and have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), outlining their potential investment in the region.

The proposed Sizewell C would take between nine and 12 years to build. Credit: Sizewell C / EDF

Research from Ernst & Young, commissioned by the Sizewell C Consortium, says construction of the plant will attract:

73,000 Jobs to the East of England

Cameron Gilmour, Spokesperson for the Sizewell C Consortium, said: "This MoU demonstrates the exciting potential for jobs, investment, and long-term economic growth across the East of England and wider UK.

"With more than 200 members across the UK, the Sizewell C Consortium is committed to supporting new nuclear and the essential role new it will play in driving the transition to our net zero future.

"This project will be essential in levelling up and ensuring that the East of England is not left behind in the green recovery.

"For these benefits to be realised, we need a firm commitment to getting Sizewell C built by working closely with Government and consulting with local stakeholders to secure approval for the project."

The UK Government is currently in talks with EDF regarding the building of Sizewell C.

If it gets the green light, construction would take between nine and 12 years.

The RSPB and the Suffolk Wildlife Trust are concerned about the impact of a new nuclear power station on wildlife populations. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Peter Aldous, MP for Waveney, said: "The commitment to jobs, skills and investment outlined in the MoU is to be warmly welcomed.

"The transition to a zero carbon economy offers an enormous opportunity for Waveney, Suffolk and East Anglia, not only in the short term as we emerge from the devastating impact of Covid-19, but also in the longer term so as to leave a lasting legacy that will benefit local people and local businesses.

"Building Sizewell C is a vitally important component part of this transformation.

"Local people must have the opportunity to acquire skills, to work on the construction of the nuclear power station and then to either work there once it has been commissioned or to transfer their skills to other sectors.

"This can make our area a compelling location in which to set up and grow businesses."