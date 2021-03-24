Video report by ITV News Anglia's Andy Ward

A new campaign is urging amateur players across East Anglia to clap referees onto the pitch when grassroots football returns next week.

The 'Give the Ref a Hand' initiative, which is being run by the Ref Support UK charity, is aiming to bring to an end the abuse some referees receive.

According to the Football Association, there were 77 reported incidents of assault towards match officials last season.

"We've all missed football terribly - all of us, players, fans, managers and of course referees," said Ref Support UK Chief Executive Martin Cassidy.

"Let's just come back a better game, we've got another chance. Let's try and give the ref a hand to be a better game together."Thankfully, violence towards referees is rare but does still happen.

Karl Smith had his cheekbone replaced with a metal plate. Credit: Norfolk FA

Referee Karl Smith had to have his cheekbone replaced with a metal plate after he was punched in the face by a goalkeeper after awarding a penalty during a Sunday league game between Feltwell United and Horsford United in Norfolk in September 2018.

The force of the punch knocked him unconscious and he still experiences pain to this day.

"I just remember giving a penalty, the team scored, and the goalkeeper, who was the gentleman who hit me, was very colourful with his language," Karl told ITV News Anglia.

"Then the next thing I remember is a policeman was sitting over me as I was sitting on the floor."

Horsford goalkeeper Aaron Wick was sentenced to 20 months in prison and was banned from football for life, after he admitted causing grievous bodily harm.

Karl Smith talks to ITV News Anglia's Andy Ward. Credit: ITV

Karl returned to football just 10 weeks after the incident, initially as a linesman, and says he's determined to carry on officiating.

"Some games you have a really good laugh with players," he said.

"I've been involved in football for 35 years and one incident isn't going to put me off doing something that I enjoy doing and a game that I love."