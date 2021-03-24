Cambridgeshire prepares to host historic university Boat Race

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia Sport Correspondent Donovan Blake

For the first time in nearly 80 years, the annual boat race between Cambridge and Oxford is to be held in Ely rather than the River Thames in London.

The yearly battle of rowers from the two historic universities was cancelled last year for the first time in peacetime because of the coronavirus pandemic. And so it can avoid crowds gathering along the river banks, it has been moved to the River Great Ouse in Cambridgeshire in 2021.

The last time the boat race was not held in the capital was in 1944 when it moved to Ely because of the Second World War.

Both the men's and women's race races will now take place on a three-mile stretch of the Great Ouse between Ely and Littleport.

The men's and women's race will take place over Easter on Sunday 4 April. The women's race will be at 3.50pm with the men competing at 4.50pm.

The organisers say the Boat Race will be a 'closed' event in 2021 without spectators.

The Boat Race Company is working with local authorities to ensure a safe event for the local community, crews, and coaches, as well as the volunteers and contractors helping to stage the races. Boat Race Company

The organisers said: "We are encouraging the millions of Boat Race fans to get involved at home, enjoying the event on the BBC and respecting any restrictions that may be in place at the time."