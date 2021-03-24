Artists are to create works of "retaliation" after sculptor Sir Antony Gormley objected to a planning application for four of his works to be displayed on a public beach, leading their owner to sell them to a private collector instead.

Sir Antony, 70, created the cast iron shapes in 1994 to be used as bollards, but last year art dealer Caroline Wiseman had them laid horizontally on the shingle at Aldeburgh, Suffolk, for public display.

Ms Wiseman said she had not sought planning permission from East Suffolk Council in advance as she did not know that this was a requirement.

Her application for retrospective planning permission prompted an objection from Sir Antony, whose representative said the display was a "misrepresentation of four works he has designed as bollards and which should only ever be seen that context".

Sir Antony also took issue with a plaque alongside the sculptures, which each weigh 100kg and are around one metre long, calling them "Quartet (Sleeping), 2001".

Sir Antony's representative wrote:

This is not the title of the work and has not been approved by the artist

Ms Wiseman described Sir Antony's intervention as "controlling" and "small-minded", adding:

If you buy a work of art you're totally able to do what you want to do with that work of art Caroline Wiseman

She has withdrawn her planning application, claiming that the local council would not give planning permission if the artist objected.

4 titles The bollards are called - Oval, Peg, Penis and Snowman. They are named after their form

Ms Wiseman said that the works sold for a "good sum of money" and said this will be used to refurbish and paint the Lookout tower gallery, which she runs.

"I wanted them to be here for ever and ever, and I'm very sad that they've got to go," she said, adding: "Artists are going to be making some works on the beach, getting their creative juices going, and they're going to make some works in retaliation."

Some people had written in support of her application, with former MP for Sittingbourne and Sheppey Derek Wyatt calling the sculptures a "much-loved part of Aldeburgh beach" - but others described them as a tripping hazard - and far worse.

Ms Wiseman said that a "few silly people" likened the sculptures to sex toys, adding: "People are always going to do that, have a bit of fun, why not? We've all been bored for the last year."

The sculptures are currently still on the beach but are soon to be removed, she said.