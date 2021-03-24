Cyber attack targets University of Northampton cutting off computers and phones

The University of Northampton has confirmed a cyber attack interrupted IT services and telephones on campus on 17 March.

Northamptonshire Police and experts consultants have been brought to investigate the breach, which is still causing problems although the university says it has has implemented 'work around solutions.'

A spokesperson for the University of Northamptonshire said: "We are working with expert consultants to investigate and resolve this issue as quickly as possible, including legal counsel and IT forensics investigators, who are assessing the impact and advising on the appropriate remedial actions.

"The full facts of the situation have not yet been established and we will provide further information as soon as we can."

Cyber attacks on universities are becoming increasingly common as criminals target educational establishments with no regard to the disruption to teaching and learning such attacks cause.

The university added: “We have notified the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) as a precaution and are liaising with the police as we investigate this attack further.

"A number of temporary work around solutions are being rolled out to support students and staff.

“At the University of Northampton, we take the safety and security of our information as well as the continuity of our systems and services extremely seriously - and will continue to take every action to protect the organisation against cyber attacks."