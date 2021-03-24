Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes

During lockdown there may have been a lot of extra knocks on the door and rattling letterboxes with all the parcels being delivered. On one street in Northampton it's not always a delivery driver who's making the rat-a-tat sounds that residents hear. For several months of the year a swan living in a nearby pond likes to waddle over and have a peck at the doors.

Residents say they think it's the male swan which is pecking at doors and letter boxes and the RSPCA has said that it believes it could be trying to peck insects off the door for food.

One of the front doors involved belongs to Stephen Legg, also happens to be vice chairman of Northamptonshire County Council.

He says the swan does it for three or four months every year and they haven't done anything to encourage it.