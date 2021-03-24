The areas of the Anglia region where coronavirus cases have been rising

The number people testing positive for Covid-19 is falling across the Anglia region overall but there have been rises in some areas.

The latest weekly figures from Public Health England cover the seven days to Friday 19 March and show that there were 3,397 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Anglia region. That was 161 fewer than the week before.

The overall infection rate for the region is 46.5 cases per 100,000 people - a drop from 48.7 in the previous week.

There are 54 district local authorities in the Anglia region and cases are rising in 23 areas. In most cases the overall number of cases are small.

For instance, both Brentwood in Essex and Mid Suffolk have seen a week-on-week rise in positive tests of 86% but that represents 12 additional cases in Brentwood and it is an increase of 18 cases in Mid Suffolk.

Interactive map of weekly coronavirus cases in each council area of the Anglia region

The areas in the darker red colour had rising or static coronavirus cases in the week to 19 March - the lighter colours had falling cases

Corby has the highest infection rate per 100,000 in the Anglia region and the second highest in England.

In the week to 19 March there was an infection rate of 182.8 per 100,000 in the area - the same as the week before.

3,397 Positive Covid tests in the Anglia region in the week ending 19 March

3,558 Positive Covid tests in the Anglia region in the week ending 12 March

Clickable map of weekly coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the Anglia regionYou can select areas of the map with your cursor to find out the infection rate in your part of the Anglia region. The darker shades of blue indicate the higher infection rates.

