The challenges facing new parents and babies born during lockdown
Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Elodie Harper
Becoming a parent in lockdown has in many cases been a much harder experience than usual. Pregnant mums have had to go to scans alone and go through labour without their partners, and after the birth, new parents have had fewer home visits.
There have been moments of joy too. Millie Best has just celebrated her first birthday in Corby in Northamptonshire. She was born just one hour after the Prime Minister announced lockdown last year, it's almost all she's ever known.
Millie's mum Chelsea Best recalls: "I was about 9cm dilated when the midwife came in and said, just to let you know Boris has just announced you are now in a lockdown.
"When we went in we packed a bag with Matt's stuff to stay over thinking it would be normal, and they said 'no', it means unfortunately he will go home.
"So about an hour after she arrived he was sent home and we were on our own until about 6 o'clock the next day until you were allowed to come. He was allowed for an hour. It was worth it in the end." For Chloe Griffin in Bedford, the birth of her daughter Willow in lockdown was a deeply traumatic experience.
As a mother and daughter at the time I just feel a bit neglected by the health services.
Chloe was told to wait at home by her local hospital when her waters broke, hours later when she was in agony, she was told the maternity unit was full. Chloe was diverted to Milton Keynes hospital and had a forceps delivery. Both she and Willow developed sepsis and Willow spent time in the neonatal unit. She said: "Willow hasn't been seen since she was three weeks old by a visitor.
"I mean she's a healthy baby she has got back up to her birth weight while we were still in hospital on day 5 when we left but they don't know me as a person and she's my first child so I just feel a bit let down really." Chloe worries her daughter has hardly met anyone this year, but psychologists say babies are resilient.
They are very adaptive, very flexible so for many things like the loss of social interaction there may be an initial shyness, but that would soon break down and they will be much more relaxed and confident mixing with their peers again.
For Millie Best's parents, the enforced time together has had some benefits. Her father Matt said: "Us three as a three, okay it's been at home, but we have managed to do way more things together and the bond between us two and and Millie is something we could never had wished for." For all parents' the first year of a child's life is a milestone - but this year perhaps more than most.
